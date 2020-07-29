The Minnesota Baseball Association board split the state amateur tournament into three sites at a meeting Monday night. The Class B tournament, with 16 teams, will be played at Shakopee and the Class C tournament, with 48 teams, will be played at Springfield and at Yankee Field in Milroy.

New Ulm backed out as the primary site when the city council voted 5-0 on Friday to withdraw permission to use the city’s two ballparks. Springfield already was set as the third site. Milroy and Shakopee agreed to host tournament games, which start Aug. 21 and conclude on Labor Day.

Kemp to chair NCAA hockey committee

Mike Kemp, senior associate athletic director at Nebraska Omaha, has been named chair of the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee. Kemp takes over for Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf, whose term expires Sept. 1.

Kemp, a Duluth native and Gustavus Adolphus graduate, was Nebraska Omaha’s coach from 1997 to 2009, guiding the Mavericks from a startup independent program into the CCHA. He also served as an assistant coach at Wisconsin for 14 years.

Etc.

• Katherine Smith of Detroit Country Club is the only golfer under par through two rounds of the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship at Stillwater Country Club. Smith is at 3 under par after rounds of 70 and 71 and leads Isabella McCauley of Southview by four shots. The final round is Wednesday.

• Dayne Mann of Refuge Golf Club shot a two-day total of 138 (68, 70) to win the MGA State Junior Boys golf tournament at Detroit Country Club. Two shots back was runner-up Andrew Ramos of TPC Twin Cities.

• The North American Hockey League announced it will begin its season Oct. 9. The season schedule is expected to be released by Sept. 1 as the NAHL monitors COVID-19 developments.