Allina primary care doctors prepared to strike after 50 bargaining sessions

Sluggish negotiations over first contract, upcoming clinic closures, prompt the filing of a potentially historic strike by Minnesota doctors.

By Jeremy Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2025 at 7:32PM
Primary care doctors and practitioners picketed an Allina Health clinic on a rainy, hazy morning June 3. They are planning a one-day strike of 61 clinics Nov. 5 amid unproductive contract negotiations. (Jeremy Olson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As many as 600 Allina Health doctors and primary care practitioners could go on a one-day protest strike of 61 clinics next month following unresolved negotiations over their first contract and the closure of five metro-area clinics.

The doctors announced Friday that they filed a 10-day notice and would strike on Nov. 5 unless negotiations produce a deal before then. Their union, the SEIU-affiliated Doctors Council, said the walkout could be the largest of its kind in U.S. history and a first for doctors in Minnesota.

The doctors chose a time-limited strike to minimize the harm on patient care but send a message to Allina that they won’t tolerate conditions leading to burnout and physician shortages, said Dr. Matt Hoffman, a leader of the union movement and a practitioner at Allina’s clinic in Vadnais Heights.

“If we don’t strike, we are accepting more cuts to primary care and we certainly feel that in the long run these cuts will undoubtedly affect patients much more than any strike,” he said.

The walkout mostly involves Allina clinics in the Twin Cities but also in surrounding communities such as Cambridge and Faribault. Allina said in a written response it is “prepared to continue providing safe care to meet the needs of our communities during the one-day strike.”

“If there are changes to appointments,” the statement added, “we will contact patients directly.”

Reaching a first contract can take months for any new labor group, but the doctors said progress had stalled after they voted in October 2023 to become the largest union of U.S. physicians and other private practitioners. They first met with Allina negotiators in February 2024 and have held about 50 bargaining sessions since that time.

Doctors employed by Allina sought more authority over their practices after the COVID-19 pandemic presented them with more risks and responsibilities. They also complained of long, unpaid hours at night catching up on paperwork or responding to the increasing volume of messages from patients.

“I’ve heard it termed pajama time that doctors are putting in” and it is causing stress and burnout, said Dr. Cora Walsh, a family practitioner at Allina’s West St. Paul clinic. “There has not been a real recognition of how our work has ballooned over the past decade.”

Negotiations resulted in some tentative deals in areas such as clinic security. However, Allina has resisted demands from the doctors to guarantee levels of nurse staffing and lab and X-ray capacity that they feel are needed to provide timely care.

Allina said in its statement the doctors are seeking “significant compensation increases and extreme benefits proposals” that it can’t afford amid rising health insurance costs and demand for patient care.

Allina’s clinic closure announcement in August was a catalyst for the doctors, who had already voted in June to give union leaders the authority to call a strike. Four doctors weren’t given new opportunities, Hoffman said, while others had to switch locations as a result of the clinic closures that will take effect Nov. 1 in Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood, Oakdale and on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

A fifth clinic in Chaska is closing in February.

Walsh said patients already are waiting weeks or longer to see their doctors for check-ups, and that the closures won’t help. Her clinic already is “trying to double book” patients to offset the loss of access elsewhere.

Jeremy Olson

Reporter

Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care for the Star Tribune. Trained in investigative and computer-assisted reporting, Olson has covered politics, social services, and family issues.

