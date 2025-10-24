Allina primary care doctors prepared to strike after 50 bargaining sessions

As many as 600 Allina Health doctors and primary care practitioners could go on a one-day protest strike of 61 clinics next month following unresolved negotiations over their first contract and the closure of five metro-area clinics.
The doctors announced Friday that they filed a 10-day notice and would strike on Nov. 5 unless negotiations produce a deal before then. Their union, the SEIU-affiliated Doctors Council, said the walkout could be the largest of its kind in U.S. history and a first for doctors in Minnesota.
The doctors chose a time-limited strike to minimize the harm on patient care but send a message to Allina that they won’t tolerate conditions leading to burnout and physician shortages, said Dr. Matt Hoffman, a leader of the union movement and a practitioner at Allina’s clinic in Vadnais Heights.
“If we don’t strike, we are accepting more cuts to primary care and we certainly feel that in the long run these cuts will undoubtedly affect patients much more than any strike,” he said.
The walkout mostly involves Allina clinics in the Twin Cities but also in surrounding communities such as Cambridge and Faribault. Allina said in a written response it is “prepared to continue providing safe care to meet the needs of our communities during the one-day strike.”
“If there are changes to appointments,” the statement added, “we will contact patients directly.”
Reaching a first contract can take months for any new labor group, but the doctors said progress had stalled after they voted in October 2023 to become the largest union of U.S. physicians and other private practitioners. They first met with Allina negotiators in February 2024 and have held about 50 bargaining sessions since that time.
Doctors employed by Allina sought more authority over their practices after the COVID-19 pandemic presented them with more risks and responsibilities. They also complained of long, unpaid hours at night catching up on paperwork or responding to the increasing volume of messages from patients.