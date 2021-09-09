Dr. Penny Wheeler announced plans on Thursday to retire at year's end as chief executive of Allina Health System, ending her seven-year tenure running one of the state's largest operators of hospitals and clinics.

Wheeler's tenure has been marked not only by a global pandemic and the racial reckoning with the murder of George Floyd, who was killed just eight blocks from Allina's headquarters, but also the deep pain of personal tragedies for herself and her employees.

In January, Wheeler's 21-year-old daughter died in Iowa, a death that authorities attributed to excessive drinking and exposure to the cold. A little more than two weeks later, a gunman was arrested for opening fire at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, killing one person and wounding four others.

"I went to the hospital then, where the victims who were shot ... were in surgery, and I was seeing their families," Wheeler said in an interview Thursday. "And one of them — the daughter of one [victim] was an employee of ours, and she draped herself over me and said: 'I'm so sorry about your daughter,' and I said: 'I'm so sorry about your Mom.'

"It was just like this grief layered on grief layered on pandemic."

Lisa Shannon will become chief executive at Allina Health System in 2022.

Wheeler will remain on the nonprofit group's board of directors, Allina announced Thursday. Lisa Shannon will become the new Allina CEO, having served as the nonprofit group's president and chief operating officer.

"The community, countless patients and families, and Allina Health have benefited in innumerable ways from the passion, commitment and servant leadership of Dr. Penny Wheeler," Deb Schoneman, the chair of the Allina's board of directors, said in a statement. "Penny leaves an indelible mark on our organization and her legacy of leading systemic changes to better support whole person care, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as payment model reform will continue to benefit the communities we serve well into the future."

With more than 28,000 employees, Allina operates more than 90 clinics and 11 hospitals, including Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and United in St. Paul.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.