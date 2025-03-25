Allete meets tough hometown crowd over pending sale of Duluth company

DULUTH – Protesters took advantage of a Minnesota Power presentation to Duluth’s City Council this week to oppose a private acquisition of the utility ahead of planned public hearings.
Under the deal announced last May, New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) will own 60% of Minnesota Power parent company Allete while Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) will have a 40% stake. The transaction must be approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which is scrutinizing the potential $6.2 billion deal, and planned public hearings could draw more detractors.
On Monday, several citizens asked the City Council to publicly oppose the sale of the Duluth-based company.
The goal of private equity firms is to “make money for investors,” and they will likely cut Allete’s workforce, Duluthian Justin Dean said.
“They don’t care about Minnesotans,” he said. “They don’t care about providing affordable power or clean energy.”
Duluth resident Beth Tamminen said she’s a “small-time” Allete shareholder who would benefit from the sale.
But research shows GIP typically holds its investments for less than a decade, she said, making it a “very good chance” it would sell in a few years, putting the city’s stake as Allete headquarters in jeopardy.
Minnesota Power, which serves a 26,000-square-mile area in northeast Minnesota, says going private will help it meet the state’s carbon-free regulations by 2040. The company needs to raise a huge amount of money to pay for new infrastructure, like wind farms and transmission lines, to generate clean power and eliminate coal from its system.