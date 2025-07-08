Alleged ‘Highs’ gang member tied to Mall of America killing now charged in two different murders

A series of gang-related killings have been tied to a Coon Rapids man who is now charged in two murders that occurred shortly after he was placed on probation as a juvenile for his role in the only murder to happen at the Mall of America.
Marquan Tucker, 20, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder for the killing of Patrick Henderson in Minneapolis on July 30, 2023. A suspect in Henderson’s killing had evaded Minneapolis police despite dozens of witnesses being outside an after-hours nightclub in north Minneapolis when Henderson was shot 10 times.
That killing came a month after Tucker was found guilty in juvenile court for third-degree riot and placed on probation for his role in the 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside the Nordstrom’s department store at the Mall of America.
Last December, Tucker was charged with murder and attempted murder in a drive-by-shooting that took place in Brooklyn Park. He faces six counts of second-degree murder for that crime, including murder in association with a criminal gang. Bail was set on $1 million in that case and Tucker has been held in the Hennepin County jail since being arrested.
The two victims in that shooting returned fire, one was wounded and the other, Ramone Blue, 23, of Stewartville, Minn., was killed.
At a first court appearance Tuesday, Tucker declined to argue bail on the new murder charge. He is being represented by Frederick Goetz in his murder trial for killing Blue, but Goetz is not representing him on the new charge. It was mentioned in court that Tucker’s family is looking for another private attorney for this case.
Prosecutors allege that Tucker is a member of the 045s, which is affiliated with the Highs gang in the Twin Cities, and that his targeted victims were members of the rival Lows gang.
The charges against Tucker for Henderson’s murder in 2023 detail how police investigators identified him as a suspect after his arrest in the Brooklyn Park murder.