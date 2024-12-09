Officials have identified the Rochester-area man who was shot to death over the weekend in Brooklyn Park during gunfire that also wounded a second person.
Officials identify Rochester-area man shot to death over weekend in Brooklyn Park
The gunfire erupted in a strip mall parking lot, police said.
Ramone Rashawn Blue, 23, of Stewartville was shot several times Sunday in the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard and died that afternoon at HCMC, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Police have yet to address what prompted the gunfire. No arrests have been announced as of late Monday morning.
“Ramone was full of life, love, and potential,” Blue’s sister, Samone Blue, wrote on an online fundraising page started to help the family with expenses related to his death. “He brought light into every room he entered and touched the hearts of everyone who knew him. He didn’t deserve to leave this world so soon.”
According to police:
Officers responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. in a strip mall parking lot near the busy intersection of Brooklyn and Bottineau boulevards, not far from a Target and a Menards.
Officers found two victims and provided aid until both were taken to a hospital, according to a police spokesman. The surviving victim has yet to be identified.
Reid Forgrave contributed to this story.
