Alexandria kicks out Armstrong in Class 5A football state tournament

With Johnson finding his paths full of Cardinals, Armstrong leaned more on the arm of quarterback Dawson Franke, who threw two touchdown passes, both of which gave the Falcons the lead. He connected with Gideon Breker on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for a 7-0 advantage, and Farelle Deline for 48 yards in the third quarter to regain the lead, 14-7.