Brayden Dozier, Maple Grove get revenge vs. Edina in football playoffs
Maple Grove defensive back Brayden Dozier had two interceptions Thursday, one year after getting picked on by Edina in a playoff loss.
Dozier was a 15-year-old sophomore starting at cornerback for the Maple Grove football team last November. Edina knew he was a young corner and picked on him in a playoff game.
Hornets quarterback Mason West, then also a sophomore, passed for four touchdowns and threw in Dozier’s direction over and over in a 35-24 victory in the second round of the 2023 playoffs.
Dozier was crestfallen afterward. His dad gave him a pep talk, using words of experience. Ukee Dozier endured some tough games himself as a former cornerback for the Gophers and a brief stint with the Vikings.
“It was very emotional because he felt like he let his team down,” Ukee Dozier recalled. “I said, ‘Buddy, it’s about the experience. You’re going to experience highs and lows, especially playing the cornerback position.’ ”
Dad finished with a question:
“How are you going to respond to this moment?”
How did he respond? Like a champion.
Brayden Dozier intercepted two passes in the first half to ignite Maple Grove’s 42-12 statement victory over Edina in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Thursday. The undefeated Crimson advanced to the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Smiles replaced tears after Dozier scripted a different performance in the rematch with Edina.
“I always remembered that [game],” Dozier said. “We kept saying, ‘Just remember what they did to us last year.’ "
Dozier, personally, had a week to remember: received his first college scholarship offer Saturday, intercepted two passes in a playoff game Thursday.
The scholarship offer was a surprise. Dozier attended North Dakota State’s game against Northern Iowa last Saturday as an official visitor. NDSU head coach Tim Polasek invited Dozier and his dad into his office during the visit and offered a scholarship.
An all-Big Ten cornerback for the Gophers in the early 2000s, Ukee Dozier has been through the recruiting process. Experiencing it as a dad brings different emotions.
“In that moment, I’m saying to myself, ‘Did I hear what I just heard?’ ” he said of the offer. “It was a surreal feeling.”
The car ride to North Dakota gave them time to talk about the playoffs and what to expect from Edina’s explosive passing offense led by West and star receiver Meyer Swinney, a University of California commit.
“Remember that feeling from last year,” Dad told him.
His first interception came on fourth down on Edina’s second possession. Dozier made a quick break on the ball to jump in front of the receiver along the sideline.
Next possession, Dozier leaped on a jump ball and snagged his second interception.
“When I saw that one coming, I was like, ‘Yeah, I got it,’ ” he said.
The entire Maple Grove defense embodies that mindset. The Crimson’s defense is fast, physical and opportunistic. As one defender noted, they swarm and tackle as if trying to bury ball-carriers under a pile of leaves.
Maple Grove’s starting defense entered that playoff game having allowed only eight touchdowns the entire season — the same number of defensive touchdowns scored.
“Our kids just fly around, and they’re not afraid to make mistakes,” coach Adam Spurrell said.
Spurrell has been with the program for 20 seasons, nine as defensive coordinator. This is his first season as head coach after Matt Lombardi resigned in March.
Under Spurrell’s leadership, all but one of the Crimson’s 11 victories have been by double digits. The offense averages 44 points per game while the defense has created 25 takeaways. Edina didn’t score until late in the third quarter.
“When we play fundamentally sound,” linebacker Bo Draheim said, “we can shut teams down.”
Dozier did his part and set the tone. He and his dad dissected film of Edina’s offense together the night before. Dad shared his insight. Son made mental notes.
“I know he was prepared,” Ukee Dozier said. “I have to sit back and just watch and let him do his thing.”
He did that in a big way. There was no need for a comforting pep talk this time. His son answered the question about how he intended to respond to a tough lesson a year ago.
