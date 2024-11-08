Pretty soon, they won’t need to answer the question anymore. The way things have gone for Maple Grove, it would be understandable if the Crimson are already getting weary of having to answer it over and over and over again.
Maple Grove remains undefeated with an exclamation point, routing Edina in the Class 6A high school football playoffs
Maple Grove, ranked first in Class 6A, got two passing touchdowns and one on the run from quarterback Kaden Harney.
But then again, it’s hard to tire of winning.
Maple Grove emphatically answered the question Thursday: Can anyone stop the Crimson?
After a 42-12 beatdown of a very good Edina team in the Class 6A playoffs, the answer seems steadfastly, “No”
“If we keep playing ball like we have, I don’t think anybody can beat us,” said linebacker/fullback Bo Draheim, who scored two touchdowns and helped keep Edina’s potent offense in check. ”We know we’ve got a great offense that can score on pretty much every drive. Our goal this week, knowing that, was that we need to stop their offense.”
On paper, the game looked like a juicy matchup between two of the state’s top quarterbacks in Edina’s Mason West and Maple Grove’s Kaden Harney.
But while the Maple Grove defense was making West look pedestrian, Harney was operating the Crimson’s offense at peak efficiency.
The 6-3 junior passed for two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown.
Clearly having West on the other side was motivation. Right?
“Honestly, it really doesn’t affect me,” Harney said. “He’s a dominant player, and I respect that, But I’m a team player. I’m gonna do whatever the team needs to win.”
Maple Grove coach Adam Spurrell said that humility from Harney makes him the right leader for this team.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsHere are this weekend's best matchups in the Minnesota high school football quarterfinals
High SchoolsFootball predictions: Three quarterfinal matchups in Class 6A and two in Class 5A challenge our pickers
“Kaden really is a team guy,” Spurrell said. “I’ve said before that West is one of the top quarterbacks in the state, but I would put Harney right up there with him”
While the signal callers got most of the attention, Maple Grove’s defense shined brightest. The Crimson shut out Edina (8-3) for three quarters, until the outcome was no longer in doubt.
“Our offense has been so good, our defense kind of gets overlooked,” Spurrell said, noting that Edina’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns were only the ninth and 10th the Crimson have given up this year. “Our defense was able to play with such confidence because they know our offense is going to score points.”
Maple Grove improved to 11-0 and will next play in the Class 6A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, fulfilling a dream for Harney.
“I’ve wanted to play there since watching the 2022 team,” Harney said. “It’s really motivating.”
With early signing day approaching, student-athletes weigh in on how much NIL factors in their recruiting. There’s big money out there, but that doesn’t appear to carry huge influence locally.