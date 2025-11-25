It was fine, and I said to continue. It then went through to the H’s — except half of the B listings suddenly vanished. Similarly, sections were missing when I asked it to compile a list of stories I’d written over the past five years. In both cases, I spent hours trying to get it to create a complete document, only to give up and assemble its piecework myself manually. Chatty could have saved me time by answering an honest “I can’t do this.”