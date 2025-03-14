Mayo Clinic has reached a legal settlement with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office that makes certain patients presumptively eligible for charity care and limits how the health system collects on medical debt.
Mayo Clinic settles with Minnesota AG over charity care, medical debt limits
The nonprofit is now prohibited from suing to collect medical debts except in “extraordinary circumstances.”
The nonprofit provider based in Rochester will change debt collection practices at the close of a two-year probe launched in response to allegations that it was suing to collect on debts from patients who were eligible for charity care, according to the attorney general.
The settlement was filed in Ramsey County District Court, setting a threshold for the hospital to maintain around its administration of charity care.
The attorney general’s office also released the findings of its investigation in a public report on Friday.
“In exchange for their tax exemption, nonprofit hospitals are supposed to give back to their communities by providing free or reduced-cost health care to folks with low incomes,” Ellison said in a statement, adding the findings uncovered evidence of “actively dissuading certain patients from seeking charity care.”
“While this is disappointing, I am heartened by the substantial improvements Mayo Clinic has made to their charity care program, and I am grateful for their cooperation with our investigation.”
Mayo Clinic admitted no wrongdoing in its agreement with the state. Spokeswoman Andrea Kalmanovitz said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune that the settlement “valid(ates) our longstanding commitment to ensuring all patients have access to the care they need, regardless of financial circumstances.”
She also pointed to earlier voluntary adoption of practices aimed at helping financially challenged patients, including through what’s known as presumptive eligibility.
In November, Mayo Clinic disclosed a new approach toward presumptive eligibility for financial assistance and a tax filing shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune that detailed a $90 million write-off of unpaid patient bills. The write-off included multiple years of debt and well exceeded the $37.8 million in hospital charity care provided in 2023.
Nonprofit healthcare providers are facing urgent calls from consumer advocates amid growing medical debt concerns. Medical centers are also facing increased pressure to make changes nationally through changes in state laws.
It’s part of an emerging trend where some health systems, pushed at times by state laws, are adopting or expanding presumptive eligibility with charity care programs. It can be an alternative to waiting for patients to complete applications for financial aid that some find confusing and difficult to navigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
