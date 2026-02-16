After two drownings, authorities warn about deteriorating ice conditions

It will be another beautiful day of weather across much of Minnesota on Presidents Day, Feb. 16, with more unseasonable warmth. But it comes with a warning about of thinning ice on lakes, rivers and ponds.
In the past few days as the temperature has topped 50 degrees in the Twin Cities, at least three people have fallen into icy waters, and two have drowned.
“Warm, sunny days can degrade the ice quickly, especially near shore and around emergent vegetation, logs, rocks and lake-access sites,” the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said over the weekend.
The agency says there is no such thing as 100% safe ice as various conditions can affect the integrity of frozen water. In general, the DNR says ice should be at least 4 inches thick before anybody walks on it, 5 to 7 inches thick to support a snowmobile, 9 to 12 inches to support a car and more than foot thick before driving a truck onto ice.
In Bloomington, a man and boy plunged into Bass Pond not far from Old Cedar Avenue bridge trailhead on Saturday afternoon. The Fire Department rescued the man. The Hennepin County Water Patrol recovered the body of the boy in about 8 feet of water.
Also on Saturday, the Water Patrol recovered the body of a man who fell through the ice Friday on the Mississippi River near the University of Minnesota Rowing Club.
In southern Minnesota on Feb. 12, a 25-year-old man was uninjured when his truck went through the ice on Lake Crystal and was fully submerged, said Capt. Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
“Ice conditions can vary significantly across any body of water and extreme caution should be used when accessing frozen lakes, especially this time of year,” he said.