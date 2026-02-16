News & Politics

After two drownings, authorities warn about deteriorating ice conditions

A man died after falling through ice on the Mississippi River and a boy died after falling into a Bloomington pond.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 16, 2026 at 4:07PM
A thin ice warning on Medicine Lake in Plymouth, MN. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ cgonzalez@startribune.com - January 4, 2017, Plymouth, MN, Ice Fishing on Medicine Lake
A thin-ice warning on Medicine Lake in Plymouth on Jan. 4, 2017. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It will be another beautiful day of weather across much of Minnesota on Presidents Day, Feb. 16, with more unseasonable warmth. But it comes with a warning about of thinning ice on lakes, rivers and ponds.

In the past few days as the temperature has topped 50 degrees in the Twin Cities, at least three people have fallen into icy waters, and two have drowned.

“Warm, sunny days can degrade the ice quickly, especially near shore and around emergent vegetation, logs, rocks and lake-access sites,” the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said over the weekend.

The agency says there is no such thing as 100% safe ice as various conditions can affect the integrity of frozen water. In general, the DNR says ice should be at least 4 inches thick before anybody walks on it, 5 to 7 inches thick to support a snowmobile, 9 to 12 inches to support a car and more than foot thick before driving a truck onto ice.

In Bloomington, a man and boy plunged into Bass Pond not far from Old Cedar Avenue bridge trailhead on Saturday afternoon. The Fire Department rescued the man. The Hennepin County Water Patrol recovered the body of the boy in about 8 feet of water.

Also on Saturday, the Water Patrol recovered the body of a man who fell through the ice Friday on the Mississippi River near the University of Minnesota Rowing Club.

In southern Minnesota on Feb. 12, a 25-year-old man was uninjured when his truck went through the ice on Lake Crystal and was fully submerged, said Capt. Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

“Ice conditions can vary significantly across any body of water and extreme caution should be used when accessing frozen lakes, especially this time of year,” he said.

Precautions to take before going on the ice

Authorities suggest checking with bait shop reports from resorts that share break-through incidents on their social media pages before heading onto the ice.

The DNR recommends wearing flotation devices, carrying ice picks, a chisel or drill, wearing a whistle and having a cellphone or personal locator beacon.

“Every time you go on the ice, be sure to carry the gear that could save your life,” the DNR says on its ice safety webpage.

The agency also says to check ice thickness as you go, and to go with a friend. And let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return, the agency said.

“Never assume ice is safe because someone else was out before you,” the DNR said.

Ice conditions are not likely to improve following the record-breaking warmth in recent days, with highs in the 50s expected Monday and Tuesday. Winter will return midweek with heavy snow predicted in northern Minnesota with snow possible in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures also will cool into the 30s by Thursday and mid- to upper-20s for the weekend.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

