After the D.C. plane crash, how safe is air travel in Minnesota, the U.S. and the world?

Putting it all in perspective, the skies have been remarkably peaceful in this century. And by the way, Joe Biden was the first president since Calvin Coolidge to have no domestic airline crash fatalities on his watch.

But what are the odds of being in an accident?

For the big picture, we can look to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which issues its annual Air Safety Report for global aviation. The 2024 report hasn’t come out yet, but last year the IATA called 2023 the “safest year for flying by several parameters.”

“At this level of safety, on average a person would have to travel by air every day for 103,239 years to experience a fatal accident,” the IATA said in the 2023 report.

Meanwhile, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) study from August 2024 claims that air travel has gotten roughly twice as safe each decade since the 1960s, thanks to advances in technology and training and work by U.S. agencies. “The risk of a fatality from commercial air travel was 1 per every 13.7 million passenger boardings globally in the 2018-2022 period,” the study finds.

How does that compare to traffic deaths?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 29,135 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first nine months of 2024. That works out to about 106 fatalities per day — so on the very day of the D.C. disaster, far more people likely died on U.S. roads.