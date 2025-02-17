A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport experienced a landing issue at a Toronto airport Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews responding to Delta landing ‘incident’ at Toronto airport
Photos and videos of a passenger plane upside down on the runway at the Toronto Pearson International Airport began to circulate around 2 p.m. Monday on the X social media platform.
In a statement posted on X, the airport said all those on board are “accounted for.”
“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”
A Delta spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment Monday.
The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a statement on X that its union members were responding to the crash.
“Our union is responding to an incident in Toronto with Delta Air Lines Endeavor Flight 4819. AFA crew were working this flight. Reports are there are no fatalities. Please do not speculate on this incident as everyone works to gather information and support those involved.”
