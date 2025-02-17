News & Politics

Emergency crews responding to Delta landing ‘incident’ at Toronto airport

A Delta flight has crashed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2025 at 8:34PM
A Delta Air Lines flight has crashed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport. The airport said all passengers and crew have been accounted for. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport experienced a landing issue at a Toronto airport Monday afternoon.

Photos and videos of a passenger plane upside down on the runway at the Toronto Pearson International Airport began to circulate around 2 p.m. Monday on the X social media platform.

In a statement posted on X, the airport said all those on board are “accounted for.”

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

A Delta spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment Monday.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a statement on X that its union members were responding to the crash.

“Our union is responding to an incident in Toronto with Delta Air Lines Endeavor Flight 4819. AFA crew were working this flight. Reports are there are no fatalities. Please do not speculate on this incident as everyone works to gather information and support those involved.”

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

