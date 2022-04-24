Local Republican delegates in southern Minnesota failed to endorse anyone from a crowded field of congressional hopefuls over the weekend.

Multiple candidates are vying to replace the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Congress, with a May 24 special primary and an Aug. 9 election contest approaching to fill the final months of Hagedorn's current term.

But the endorsement that was debated for hours during the First Congressional District Republican convention wouldn't have applied to that race. Instead, the endorsement was focused on the November midterm election for the seat that will decide who represents the redrawn district for a full two-year term starting next year.

Winning Saturday's endorsement could have provided a boost in the special primary race as a range of Republicans try to break away from the rest of the field.

State GOP Rep. Jeremy Munson led in all seven rounds of voting as the convention stretched past midnight, but was unable to gather enough support to win the coveted endorsement.

The latest round of campaign finance reports showed that over $1 million has already gone into DFL and GOP campaigns for the seat, including a $200,000 loan that Munson made to his own campaign. But records show that when excluding loans, GOP Albert Lea attorney Matt Benda had the strongest fundraising quarter among the Republican field through the end of March.

Munson tweeted Saturday that GOP U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has endorsed his campaign, after earlier announcing the support of Republican U.S. House representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Former U.S. Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad has the backing of other prominent Republicans including Minnesota GOP U.S. House members Pete Stauber and Michelle Fischbach. Munson and Finstad were the only candidates who made it to at least the fifth ballot during Saturday's convention.

Hagedorn's widow and former Minnesota's Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan is also running for the seat less than a year after a controversial end to her party leadership tenure.

On the DLF side, former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger is running for the First District seat, along with Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer who served in President George W. Bush's administration, and former political consultant Sarah Brakebill-Hacke.