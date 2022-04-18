Albert Lea attorney Matt Benda has taken an early fundraising lead in the crowded race to fill the rest of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term representing southern Minnesota's First Congressional District.

The latest round of federal campaign finance reports shows Benda brought in over $168,000 to try and break out in a field of Republican candidates that includes Hagedorn's wife and former Minnesota's Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan as well as former U.S. Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad.

"I have been frustrated that some of my opponents are claiming they are political outsiders when I think their resume suggests differently," Benda said in an interview. "And I think the reason my campaign has traction is the authenticity of my candidacy."

The new reports covering the first three months of the year paint the clearest picture yet of how the most competitive congressional races in Minnesota are shaping up in the critical midterm election cycle. Democrats hold a narrow majority in Congress and the party is in danger of losing both the House and Senate this fall.

While the First Congressional District has been a swing seat, Hagedorn, a Republican, won what was then a Democrat held seat in the 2018 midterms.

Early voting has already started ahead of the May 24 primary for the August special election to fill the remainder of Hagedorn's current term. Finstad reported bringing in over $156,000, including his own donation of $5,800 to his campaign, and he closed the quarter with around $150,000 in cash. Carnahan brought in nearly $151,400 that also included her donating around $8,000 towards her own effort, with a little over $121,000 remaining in cash.

Even though Benda raised more than his competitors, he also benefited from a $15,000 loan he made to his own campaign and closed out March with over $170,000 in cash.

GOP state Rep. Jeremy Munson has the largest cash advantage of any candidate with help from a $200,000 loan he gave to his campaign. Munson raised more than $102,000 and reported having over $297,000 left in his campaign account. Fellow GOP state Rep. Nels Pierson also made a significant loan to his campaign of $100,000 while raising around $11,000.

On the Democratic side in the First District race, former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger led with over $148,000 in total receipts and $143,000 in cash left.

"I have told all the folks that I've raised money from that I do intend to invest in my own campaign as well," Ettinger said during a phone interview.

Trailing behind Ettinger on the DFL side are Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer who worked for the George W. Bush administration and brought in more than $22,000 with a little over $17,000 left, and former political consultant Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, who raised close to $3,500 with a $750 personal donation to her campaign.

In a race on track to be Minnesota's most competitive congressional midterm contest this fall, Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig brought in $1 million and her campaign ended the quarter with more than $3.6 million in cash.

"I continue to be blown away by the incredible levels of enthusiasm and excitement that are the driving force behind our campaign," Craig said in a statement.

Republican challenger Tyler Kistner raised over $490,000 and reported having close to $424,000 left to spend.

"Our campaign has continued to gain momentum over the first part of 2022 by securing the unanimous endorsement from the Delegates of the Second Congressional District GOP and the endorsement of numerous high-profile Republicans across the country," Kistner said in a statement.

In the Twin Cities, two DFL members of Congress face competitive primaries. In St. Paul's Fourth Congressional District, longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum outraised DFL challenger Amane Badhasso. McCollum brought in over $476,000 while Badhasso reported raising over $298,000, giving McCollum a cash advantage of over $400,000.

In the Fifth Congressional District covering Minneapolis, two-term U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar was outraised by former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, who kicked off a Democratic primary bid last month.

Samuels brought in around $352,000 while Omar raised a little under $276,000. Omar has close to $493,000 in her campaign account while Samuels campaign reported having a little over $318,000.

"Our strong fundraising totals demonstrate a growing support for a different approach to political leadership than what we've seen from Rep. Omar," Samuels campaign manager Joe Radinovich said in a statement.

Both Omar and Samuels were outraised by GOP candidate Cicely Davis, though the Davis campaign reported total receipts of around $545,000 while spending around $550,000, leaving her campaign with under $98,000. Fellow Republican candidate Royce White raised more than $206,000 and has over $184,000 in cash.

"Like last time, it's clear that Republicans and corporate Democrats are heavily invested in removing one of the most principled, effective advocates of the working class from Congress," Omar campaign spokesman Isi Baehr-Breen said in a text message about the latest round of fundraising reports. "And like last time, they'll spend a small fortune and fail."

Among the state's other congressional races, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips has a large financial advantage against a field of GOP challengers in the Third District, while Minnesota's three House Republicans continued to steadily add to their coffers.

In northern Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District, DFL state Rep. Jennifer Schultz managed to raise over $68,000 after launching her challenge to incumbent GOP Rep. Pete Stauber just days before the fundraising quarter ended on March 31.

But Stauber has the advantage of being an established incumbent in a year on track to be favorable to Republicans. Stauber's campaign reported raising over $290,000 while boasting close to $979,000 in cash.