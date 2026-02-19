After federal agents chased man into police station parking lot, BCA division head helped calm confrontation

A Columbia Heights man who said he feared for his life during a car chase with federal immigration agents sought refuge in a police station parking lot, where a deputy superintendent at the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension de-escalated the situation.
Ed Higgins said that after an encounter with federal agents, he was pursued for a little over a mile down Central Avenue on Feb. 5 before pulling into the Columbia Heights Police parking lot, where agents surrounded him. According to a statement from the BCA, federal agents were shouting at Higgins and striking his car windows with their firearms.
Higgins thought he could be the next Alex Pretti or Renee Good, he said in an interview. But he happened to park next to Scott Mueller, the head of the BCA’s Investigative Services Division, who had arrived early for a meeting with police. Mueller, Higgins said, was able to talk to the agents and calm the situation.
“That guy saved my life,” Higgins said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Higgins, 48, runs a small marketing firm and has lived in Columbia Heights for almost eight years. He has been an active community observer in the area as Operation Metro Surge led to the detentions of many people in the 3-square-mile city north of Minneapolis. That includes 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, who were taken more than 1,300 miles from home to a Texas detention center after agents took them into custody Jan. 21 as they returned home from school. A judge later ordered their release.
On Feb. 5, Higgins said he received a message that immigration agents could be in the Sunnyside Mobile Home Park. So just before 1:30 p.m., he drove by in his tan van and saw what he said looked like the vehicles of federal agents. He beeped his car horn in warning, and started to drive away.
Suddenly, Higgins said, one of the vehicles circled around a corner and drove at him. It stopped directly in front of him, “almost bumper to bumper,” and he recognized the female driver as an agent who had been spotted repeatedly in the area over the past three weeks.