After federal agents chased man into police station parking lot, BCA division head helped calm confrontation

Higgins, 48, runs a small marketing firm and has lived in Columbia Heights for almost eight years. He has been an active community observer in the area as Operation Metro Surge led to the detentions of many people in the 3-square-mile city north of Minneapolis. That includes 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, who were taken more than 1,300 miles from home to a Texas detention center after agents took them into custody Jan. 21 as they returned home from school. A judge later ordered their release.