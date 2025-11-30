Annunciation ‘woke up’ Minnesota churches on security. Faith groups across the nation are following suit.

On a chilly morning at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis, Provost Tim Kingsley watched warm sunlight shine through a stained glass window that read “Blessed are the Peacemakers.”
But for many in the pews, the sense of peace is shattered.
The mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School this fall, which happened during Mass inside the church, killed two children and wounded 28 others. It sent ripples of fear through houses of worship across the state and country.
“You can see it in the faces. You can feel it in the people as they grieve,” Kingsley said. “To be afraid of your safety in a place where you’re supposed to feel most safe is heart-wrenching.”
Security consultants say the shooting was a “wake-up call” that stirred places of worship in Minnesota to lock doors, add guards, restrict hours and plan for the worst. Faith leaders across the nation are following suit and even seeking guidance from Minnesota peers on how to secure schools and churches in states like Iowa, Missouri and New Jersey.
As many churches and temples prepare for a surge in holiday visitors, Minnesota could set a new standard for balancing safety and the welcoming atmosphere of sanctuaries that have historically opened their doors open to all.
‘Now it’s our turn’
St. Mark’s, like many others that prided itself on a culture of being open and inviting, has transformed into a locked and camera-monitored cathedral. Congregants are wary when people enter. Stained glass windows have become grim reminders of the shooting.
Trained staff welcome visitors through one door, and keycards grant access to monitored entrances. Security cameras track movements in the vestibule and outside. A threat assessment team with a doctor, social worker and a campus administrator monitor the congregation for warning signs. At times, the group sparks tense conversations about how to keep dangerous people out while creating safe spaces for worshippers.