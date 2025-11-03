Would-be robbers again stage ambush outside Catholic church in Minneapolis, police say

For the second time in two weeks, would-be robbers targeted people outside a Catholic church in south Minneapolis, police said Monday.
Three suspects, possibly juveniles, ambushed their victims early Saturday evening in the parking lot of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community in the 4500 block of 3rd Avenue S., according to police.
First, the suspects attempted get into vehicles before setting their sights on robbing a man and a woman, both in their mid-60s, a police report read.
The man and the woman said three people tried to take their keys but were unsuccessful, the report said. The man was kicked during the confrontation.
A third victim, a 69-year-old woman, had her vehicle damaged, police said.
The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived, and no arrests had been made as of late Monday morning, according to police.
On Oct. 19, several suspects confronted two St. Joan of Arc staff members outside the church, pushing one to the pavement and robbing him, police and a church official said. They were leaving a church building when seven to eight males got out of two vehicles and approached. The suspects injured one of the men and stole his wallet. The other man was hurt while ducking to avoid an object thrown at him. The suspects got back in the vehicles and drove off.
There have been no arrests announced in that incident as well.