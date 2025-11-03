Minneapolis

Would-be robbers again stage ambush outside Catholic church in Minneapolis, police say

This incident is at least the sixth criminal act at a house of worship in Minneapolis since late August.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 3, 2025 at 5:47PM
For the second time in two weeks, would-be robbers targeted people outside St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community in south Minneapolis. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

For the second time in two weeks, would-be robbers targeted people outside a Catholic church in south Minneapolis, police said Monday.

Three suspects, possibly juveniles, ambushed their victims early Saturday evening in the parking lot of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community in the 4500 block of 3rd Avenue S., according to police.

First, the suspects attempted get into vehicles before setting their sights on robbing a man and a woman, both in their mid-60s, a police report read.

The man and the woman said three people tried to take their keys but were unsuccessful, the report said. The man was kicked during the confrontation.

A third victim, a 69-year-old woman, had her vehicle damaged, police said.

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived, and no arrests had been made as of late Monday morning, according to police.

On Oct. 19, several suspects confronted two St. Joan of Arc staff members outside the church, pushing one to the pavement and robbing him, police and a church official said. They were leaving a church building when seven to eight males got out of two vehicles and approached. The suspects injured one of the men and stole his wallet. The other man was hurt while ducking to avoid an object thrown at him. The suspects got back in the vehicles and drove off.

There have been no arrests announced in that incident as well.

St. Joan of Arc parish administrator Dennis Heaney told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday that the three masked suspects struck shortly before the start of Saturday evening Mass.

“It’s just a shock because it happened again,” Heaney said. “You don’t want to be paranoid, but [the Rev. James Cassidy] said during services Sunday that you just have to watch your surroundings.”

Heaney said police again responded quickly. He said a police squad vehicle was posted outside the church all day Sunday.

Related Coverage

This incident is at least the sixth criminal act at a Minneapolis house of worship in slightly more than two months.

On Aug. 27, gunfire at Annunciation Catholic Church and School killed two children and left 28 others injured. The shooter died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot.

On Oct. 8, Temple Israel, the state’s largest synagogue, was tagged with graffiti expressing threatening language about Zionism and a direct reference to the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reported two incidents at the Al Hikma Mosque. According to CAIR, someone started a fire outside the building on Sept. 29, and the same person returned days later and broke into the building.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Teen attending birthday party fatally shot in north Minneapolis home

card image
Provided by the family

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene on Russell Avenue N. where Aundre Loyd was shot.

Elections

What Minnesota voters need to know for Election Day

card image

Elections

Early voting in Minneapolis on second-highest pace ever

card image