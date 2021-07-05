A week after being put on waivers for salary-cap reasons, Rachel Banham re-signed with the Lynx for the remainder of the WNBA season on Monday.

The former Gophers standout from Lakeville played in 14 games, averaging 4.4 points, before she was waived. The Lynx were trying to get point guard Layshia Clarendon signed to a season-long deal when the Banham move was made, and her contract needed to be restructured. She was in the final year of her contract, which carried a cap number of $103,000.

Details of the new contract were not released.

Originally acquired via trade from Connecticut prior to the 2020 season, Banham appeared in 20 games in the WNBA bubble last summer, averaging 6.9 points in 17 minutes per game. In her one start, against Indiana in the regular-season finale, Banham hit 10 of 14 shots, seven of eight three-pointers and scored 29 points.

The Lynx play host to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, then have two road games before the Olympic break.

• The Lynx will sign rookie forward Natasha Mack to a hardship contract Tuesday. The 16th overall pick out of Oklahoma State this year accompanied the Lynx during their appearance at the Twins game Monday.