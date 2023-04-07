Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Christine Fruechte is the new chair of the Star Tribune board of directors.

Fruechte replaces Mike Klingensmith, who served as interim chair of the board. Klingensmith is retiring next week as publisher after leading the organization for 13 years.

Fruechte, CEO of Minneapolis-based creative agency Colle McVoy since 2008, joined the Star Tribune board in 2019.

She has a national profile in her industry and was named in 2020 as one of Adweek's "Women Trailblazers." She also serves on the boards of the Wenger Corp. and the 4A's (American Association of Advertising Agencies).

"We're very fortunate to have a proven executive of Christine's caliber leading our board," owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. "Her experience and vision will help us immensely in navigating a challenging environment for media organizations."

Steve Grove, former commissioner of the state's Department of Employment and Economic Development, will start as the new CEO and publisher for Star Tribune on April 17.

"I'm excited to play an expanded role with the Star Tribune as we welcome Steve Grove as publisher and CEO," Fruechte said.