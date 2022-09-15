The top executive of Star Tribune Media Co., Mike Klingensmith, announced Thursday that he'll retire, ending a transformative 13-year period leading Minnesota's largest media company.

Klingensmith, 69, spent a career in senior leadership roles at Time Inc. before returning to his native state in 2010 to lead the Star Tribune just months after it emerged from a bankruptcy restructuring.

In a time of sweeping consolidation and technological transition, he came to be seen as one of the country's most effective and well-regarded media executives.

The Star Tribune outperformed other regional news companies in financial results and circulation figures. Its newsroom retained a staff of about 230 journalists and continued to produce award-winning coverage.

"Mike has been the longest-serving publisher of Star Tribune since the legendary John Cowles — and it's no exaggeration to say that Mike is one of the most consequential publishers in Star Tribune history as well," Glen Taylor, chairman of Taylor Corp. and owner of Star Tribune Media, said in a statement.

The company hired an executive search firm to look for a successor. The transition opens a period of uncertainty and opportunity for the Star Tribune, which, in addition to its newspaper and digital news platforms, provides a number of related marketing, digital and printing services to businesses.

Mike Klingensmith, who is retiring after 13 years as CEO and publisher of the Star Tribune, sat between Jon Campbell of Wells Fargo and Pat Ryan of Ryan Cos. at the 2016 opening of the East Town Towers on the former Star Tribune property near U.S. Bank Stadium.

Klingensmith told the Star Tribune staff in a memo this morning that he notified Taylor this summer that he would step away early next year. Klingensmith began batting around retirement in 2019, he wrote, but put it off when the pandemic unfolded the following year.

"The middle of a pandemic and the related economic downturn didn't seem like the right time for a leadership transition," Klingensmith wrote. "Despite the challenges we still face, I now feel the time is right for a change."

The Star Tribune won three Pulitzer Prizes, two for reporting and one for editorial cartooning, during Klingensmith's tenure. It reaped numerous other awards for design, investigative reports, sports and business coverage. And Klingensmith was named "Publisher of the Year" by Editor & Publisher magazine in 2011.

"To have worked for Mike is to have been blessed," Suki Dardarian, the Star Tribune's executive editor, said. "He is brilliant, funny, humble and kind and has inspired us all to do our best work for him, for the Star Tribune and, most of all, for Minnesotans."

Klingensmith grew up in Fridley and went to the University of Chicago for both undergraduate and graduate studies. He then spent 32 years at Time, where he was a finance executive before becoming the founding publisher of Entertainment Weekly, then president of Sports Illustrated and then an executive vice president.

He arrived at the Star Tribune following several years of turbulence, including ownership changes, a revolving door in the publisher's office and cost cuts forced by business pressures and massive debt.

As digital platforms and new forms of competition rose, Klingensmith remained a believer in printed newspapers and the power of local news. In 2011, the Star Tribune implemented subscription fees on its website and mobile apps and has since attracted about 100,000 subscribers to them.

"We went through a period when a lot of people were cutting back in their newsrooms. He was steadfast on saying that's a bad idea," said David Chavern, chief executive of the News Media Alliance, a trade group of 2,000 news publishers. "He's been willing to be courageous, and say what he thinks needs to be done to sustain the industry. He may be the most respected local news publisher in the country."

As at other legacy newspaper firms, the Star Tribune's revenue shifted in the last decade with declines in print subscriptions and advertising and increases in digital subscriptions and ads.

Under Klingensmith, the company also shored up its finances with the sale of five city blocks, including its former office buildings and printing plant, near what is now U.S. Bank Stadium. The Star Tribune's newsroom, advertising and administrative offices moved into the Capella Tower complex in 2015.

In his note to employees, Klingensmith said he's now focused on the company's 2023 budgeting process so his successor "has a solid playbook with which to hit the ground running." The prospect of a recession and "that pesky inflation" remain challenges for the Star Tribune, Klingensmith wrote.

He then added, "Let's all stay focused on serving our readers and community the best that we can while making prudent business decisions."