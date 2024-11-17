Dakota United ended a championship drought with a 3-0 victory over defending CI adapted soccer state champion Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville on Saturday at White Bear Lake.
Dakota United in CI and Minneapolis South in PI win adapted soccer state titles
Dakota United stopped Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville’s run of three championships. Minneapolis South overcame Rochester.
The Dakota United Hawks watched the Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville Blazing Cats celebrate winning the state title game in each of the past three seasons as the runner-up. This time they celebrated.
“This is extra sweet for four-plus years,” Dakota United head coach Brett Kosidowski said. “It has been a great year. We’re [an older team]. We told the kids, ‘Hey, this is kind of our last shot to really make an impact before we have to start rebuilding, reloading.’ We knew what we had. We were building throughout the year.”
The Hawks (9-1-1) controlled play, but the aggressive play of Blazing Cats goalkeeper Zahven Kotzian made it difficult to get opportunities in front of the net.
The Hawks were able to break through 1 minute, 38 seconds into the second half with a rebound goal by Henry Eisele.
“We told them that their goalie is a great goalie,” Kosidowski said. “I said, ‘We are controlling this game. We have got to get our second-chance opportunities.’ That’s where it came in the second half. Second-chance opportunities won that game for us.”
Greidin Corley extended the lead 4:11 later on a penalty kick. Jacob Jackson sealed the victory with 21.9 seconds left.
The Blazing Cats (8-2) put some pressure on the Hawks late in the game, but the Hawks were able to finish the tournament with no goals allowed.
“Our defense is so solid,” Kosidowski said. “Greidin, Colin [Price], Henry, it doesn’t get better.”
In the PI championship game, Minneapolis South held off Rochester 5-4 to win the first title in program history.
“We had several seniors that came out for the first time along with some veterans we had,” Minneapolis South coach Gregory Smith said. “[They] came together and made a special team this year. I almost get emotional, but I just feel so proud and so good for the kids and the Minneapolis community to bring it home.”
Yonis Noor scored all five goals to lift the Tigers (10-0). The senior scored with shots against the grain, between the goalkeeper’s legs and on a header at the top of the crease. In his first year playing adapted soccer, Noor led the Tigers all season.
“He’s a game-changer,” Smith said. “That young man is something else. He is one of my super seniors. I’m glad he decided to [play] this year. He’s been a jewel for us. All season he has been a superstar.”
The Raiders (7-3) were within a goal three times but could not get the equalizer. Braxton Small scored three goals, including the last goal with 2:44 left.
Dakota United stopped Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville’s run of three championships. Minneapolis South overcame Rochester.