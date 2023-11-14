Investigators in England arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter more than two weeks after the death of Adam Johnson — a former Minnesota Duluth hockey player from Hibbing who died after his throat was cut by another player's skate during a game in late October.

Johnson, 29, playing for the Nottingham Panthers, was carrying the puck into the offensive zone on Oct. 28 when Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave's skate blade slashed his neck. Johnson dropped to the ice and was later helped off by a teammate, his jersey and the ice both bloodied. Johnson died at the hospital — the result of the fatal neck injury.

"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," detective chief superintendent Becs Horsfall said Tuesday in a news release from the South Yorkshire Police.

"We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation," according to the police department.

The police department did not name the suspect, who is in custody — though it was Petgrave's blade that hit Johnson.

Davey Johnson, the late player's father, did not want to comment on the investigation.

The Elite Ice Hockey League game was called off and the 8,000 fans in the arena were cleared. Soon after, the league's governing body recommended that players were neck guards. At a Minnesota based Warroad Hockey Co., cut-resistant neck and wrist guards quickly sold out.

Since his death, there have been a wealth of tributes for Johnson. On Tuesday, the Panthers wrote his name into the ice of their home arena. When Minnesota Duluth hosted the Gophers in early November at Amsoil Arena, there was a highlight video and 7 seconds of silence — a nod to the number Johnson wore for years on his jersey.

In Hibbing, a shrine grew in front of Johnson's home ice in the days after his death. Visitors placed flowers, pucks, sticks, jerseys, notes and photographs in front of the Hibbing Memorial Building Arena. About 3,000 people filled the arena for a celebration of life, including leadership from the Panthers' program who remembered him as a hardworking leader with a contagious smile and no ego.

"Adam left a substantial impact that won't be forgotten in our club," Nottingham CEO Omar Pacha said at the event. "He made everyone better. He was able to bring energy into that room that no one else could."

Through a spokesperson, UMD coach Scott Sandelin, who coached Johnson from 2015 to '17, declined to comment Tuesday.

The video of the collision between Johnson and Petgrave has had wide circulation on social media, where the moment of contact has been analyzed closely by some users.

Johnson's high school coach Mark DeCenzo hasn't watched it — and he won't. That's not the last vision he wants of the four-year varsity player who coaxed him into deferring his retirement, he said.

"It makes it a harder pill to swallow," DeCenzo said. "The reality is, it doesn't change anything. Whether it was on purpose or on accident, we lost Adam."