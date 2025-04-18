This ‘Waitress’ star has had to get through grief to play her dreams

If it’s a comeback, it was totally unexpected.
After her mother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in 2013, Erin Capello, then 25, decided to give up her budding career to be a full-time caregiver and sister-mom to her six younger siblings.
At a time when peers were building skill sets and letting off steam with all-night benders, Capello was learning last rites and minding children. She did not know if she would ever perform onstage again.
That caregiving spell lasted for 10 years. After her mother’s passing at 62 in January 2023, Capello returned to the stage, winning leading roles in “Next to Normal” at Theater Latté Da and “I Am Betty” at History Theatre.
Now she summons all her experiences to play the title role of Jenna in “Waitress,” now up at Artistry in Bloomington. The musical, she said, is as much to audiences as it is to honor the spirit of the woman who ardently championed her.
“My mother really believed in us and taught us the value of arts,” Capello said.
In “Waitress,” her character is caught in an abusive marriage and gets unexpectedly pregnant. Feeling stuck and dreaming of winning a pie contest to change her circumstances, she channels her creativity and invention into pie-making.
It’s an emotional arc to which Capello can easily relate.