Review: These heroic ‘Secret Warriors’ helped America win a war even as they were treated as enemies

What does an American hero look like?
Neither shy California farm boy Koji Kimura nor lippy smart aleck Tamio Takahashiwould fit the typical profile of a champion of freedom.
Yet these brave men — based on real-life Japanese American warriors Roy Matsumoto and Walter Tanaka — prove their mettle in battle in World War II.
Members of an intelligence program that trained citizens in Minnesota to be translators, interpreters and interrogators in the Pacific theater, Kimura and Takahashi headline “Secret Warriors,” R.A. Shiomi’s drama that had its spirited premiere Saturday at St. Paul’s History Theatre.
Years in the making, “Warriors” condenses and fictionalizes the story of the thousands of Japanese Americans who enlisted to serve the United States while living in the most precarious of binds.
On the one hand, they had skills and connections, not to mention ingenuity, grit and courage, to help Gen. Douglas MacArthur, and America, prevail.
On the other hand, they were considered enemies within. Those in uniform had their guns taken away while outside in the world, their families lost their businesses and livelihoods as they were rounded up and sent to internment camps.
As Takahashi (Erik Ohno Dagoberg) asks the recruiting officer: “Why treat us like traitors and then ask us to be patriots?”