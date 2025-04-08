Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 11:10AM
The Linda Lindas perform Saturday at Fine Line in Minneapolis. (Jessie Cowan)

MUSIC

AC/DC

This 52-year-old Aussie band is the story of guitar power chords, playfully suggestive lyrics and plain old survival. Guitarist Angus Young, he of the schoolboy outfit at age 70, is the only original member. Lead screamer Brian Johnson, who replaced the late Bon Scott in 1980, might be the most successful replacement vocalist in rock history. Last year, new bassist Chris Chaney, formerly with Jane’s Addiction and Alanis Morissette, and new drummer Matt Laug, formerly with the Dirty Knobs and Slash’s Snakepit, signed on for a European tour. After impressing on 2020’s comeback album “Power Up,” AC/DC will gear up for the 13-stadium North American leg of the overdue Power Up Tour that kicks off in Minneapolis. The Pretty Reckless will open. (7 p.m. Thu., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Tyler Childers

About as different from the other, more formulaic country singers currently headlining arenas as Nirvana was from Poison, this bluegrass-infused Kentucky warbler of “Feathered Indians” viral fame came up via 7th St. Entry and First Ave to become one of the music industry’s great unexpected success stories. He’s playing his first arena show in town still riding the buzz of his 2023 album “Rustin’ in the Rain,” nominated for four Grammys. His shows are fueled by big singalongs and a well-worn backing band. This one is mostly sold out save for tickets via a face-value Ticketmaster resale option, which should become standard. Memphis songwriter Cory Branan opens. (8 p.m. Wed., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

The Linda Lindas

After playing lots of festivals last summer alongside stadium dates with the Green Day/Smashing Pumpkins tour that hit Target Field, this all-girl Los Angeles teen punk quartet has gone from a cute viral sensation to a lean, mean road machine. They were discovered in the pandemic via a YouTube clip performing their ultra-intense chant-rant “Racist, Sexist Boy” at a public library. Now, they are already into their second album for Epitaph Records, “No Obligation,” which has some catchier hooks and more topical lyrical punches. Baltimore’s Pinkshift opens. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, all ages, axs.com)

C.R.

The Pacifica Quartet

Having won Grammys in both 2009 and 2021, this Indiana-based string quartet snared another nomination last year for a collaboration with clarinetist Anthony McGill. Since the foursome’s emergence early this century, it’s been among America’s most consistently captivating purveyors of works for two violins, viola and cello, known for deep and sensitive interpretations of works both contemporary and from the canon. For this concert at MacPhail, they’ll show off their way with romanticism and modernism, performing Antonin Dvořák’s invigorating “American” Quartet and Dmitri Shostakovich’s complex and conflicted Second. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Antonello Hall, MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls., pay as you can, macphail.org)

ROB HUBBARD

The Bakken Ensemble

To close its season, this group of Minnesota Orchestra members past and present (violinist Stephanie Arado and cellist Pitnarry Shin) will be joined by two sisters from the same orchestra, the Shoreview-raised tandem of violinist Sarah Grimes and violist Lydia Grimes. They’ll join Arado and Shin for a 2022 string quartet by American composer Texu Kim, and then an Ernö Dohnányi Piano Quintet with pianist Lydia Artymiw. A Karol Szymanowski piece completes the program. Afterward, head to France 44 for the ensemble’s annual fundraiser, this one pairing wines with chamber music. (4 p.m. Sun., Westminster Hall, Nicollet Mall and Alice Rainville Place, Mpls., $35, students and children free, bakkenensemble.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘The Tin Woman’

For theater couple Joy and Michael Pearce Donley, their latest production couldn’t be any more personal. Five days after his 16th birthday in December 2016, Lewis, their son, died by suicide. In their grief, the Donleys donated Lewis’ organs, corneas and tissues, which helped improve the lives of over 60 people. Now the couple are working on the area premiere of Sean Grennan’s dramatic comedy about a young heart transplant recipient. “The grief isn’t as hot and close to the surface as it used to be, but in a show like this there are moments where I’ve lost it,” Joy said. “Life is running from the gamut of sorrow to the greatest of joys. This show captures grief, but you also laugh all the way through.” Elizabeth Efteland plays the lead in a cast that includes Dorian Chalmers and comic wit Greta Grosch. Joy directs and Michael Pearce does sound design. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Fri. & Sun., Sat. 2:30 & 7:30 p.m. The Historic Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson Road, St. Paul. $25-$35. 100percenthumantheatre.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

DANCE

‘What Is War’

New York-based Japanese interdisciplinary movement artist Eiko Otake has a long history with the Walker Art Center. Along with her former partner Takashi Koma Otake, she’s been commissioned by the arts venue numerous times as Eiko & Koma, performing achingly slow, visually bold performance art works. Ten years ago, Eiko & Koma parted ways, and now Otake returns to the Walker with a new artistic collaborator, Wen Hui, a Chinese choreographer and dancer based in Frankfurt. Like Otake, Hui had a long collaborative relationship with her former partner, photographer and video artist Wu Wenguang. In this new project, the two artists draw on memories of their families through the body and poetic text. They also incorporate video, where their bodies become part of the projection screen. In the work, they explore the enduring impact of war and violence. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $15-$30, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

‘Native Modernism’

Tucked away on the second floor of the Minneapolis Institute of Art is a remarkably beautiful exhibition by the little-known artist Mary Sully. Born on the Standing Rock Reservation in South Dakota in 1896, Sully was a largely self-taught artist. This exhibition features her signature three-panel colored pencil drawings that combine Dakota and other Native artistic traditions, American modernism, her fascination with celebrity culture of the 1920s-1940s and her commitment to the Sioux Episcopal Church. Ends Sept. 21. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, new.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000)

ALICIA ELER

‘Evaporated Hours’

A square-shaped slice of blue glass, engraved with various marks, dents and slashes, hangs from the ceiling of northeast Minneapolis gallery Dreamsong. This fragmented object looks like a historical relic, and though it’s not, a sort of mystical quality lingers around it. Such is the work of New York-born artist SaraNoa Mark, whose carved clay and cast glass reliefs integrate archaeological histories, referencing Assyrian palace reliefs, Seljuk architecture and other historical relics. Ends May 3. (Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., but check Google for hours, 1237 NE. 4th St., Mpls., free, dreamsong.art or 646-703-4473)

A.E.

FAMILY

Rosemount Spring Egg Hunt

Grab your basket and prepare to hunt for hidden goodies. In this event sponsored by the city of Rosemount and Rosemount Lions Club, children from three age groups can search for eggs, candy and the ultimate prize, a golden egg. Families can also take a picture with the legendary bunny himself. Charitable guests are invited to bring nonperishable food, paper products, infant items and toiletries to the Rosemount Family Resource Center. (10 a.m. Sat. Free. Ames Soccer Complex, 14764 Akron Av., Rosemount. rosemountmn.gov)

MELISSA WALKER

