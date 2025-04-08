Critics’ picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
AC/DC
This 52-year-old Aussie band is the story of guitar power chords, playfully suggestive lyrics and plain old survival. Guitarist Angus Young, he of the schoolboy outfit at age 70, is the only original member. Lead screamer Brian Johnson, who replaced the late Bon Scott in 1980, might be the most successful replacement vocalist in rock history. Last year, new bassist Chris Chaney, formerly with Jane’s Addiction and Alanis Morissette, and new drummer Matt Laug, formerly with the Dirty Knobs and Slash’s Snakepit, signed on for a European tour. After impressing on 2020’s comeback album “Power Up,” AC/DC will gear up for the 13-stadium North American leg of the overdue Power Up Tour that kicks off in Minneapolis. The Pretty Reckless will open. (7 p.m. Thu., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Tyler Childers
About as different from the other, more formulaic country singers currently headlining arenas as Nirvana was from Poison, this bluegrass-infused Kentucky warbler of “Feathered Indians” viral fame came up via 7th St. Entry and First Ave to become one of the music industry’s great unexpected success stories. He’s playing his first arena show in town still riding the buzz of his 2023 album “Rustin’ in the Rain,” nominated for four Grammys. His shows are fueled by big singalongs and a well-worn backing band. This one is mostly sold out save for tickets via a face-value Ticketmaster resale option, which should become standard. Memphis songwriter Cory Branan opens. (8 p.m. Wed., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., ticketmaster.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
The Linda Lindas
After playing lots of festivals last summer alongside stadium dates with the Green Day/Smashing Pumpkins tour that hit Target Field, this all-girl Los Angeles teen punk quartet has gone from a cute viral sensation to a lean, mean road machine. They were discovered in the pandemic via a YouTube clip performing their ultra-intense chant-rant “Racist, Sexist Boy” at a public library. Now, they are already into their second album for Epitaph Records, “No Obligation,” which has some catchier hooks and more topical lyrical punches. Baltimore’s Pinkshift opens. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, all ages, axs.com)
C.R.
The Pacifica Quartet
Having won Grammys in both 2009 and 2021, this Indiana-based string quartet snared another nomination last year for a collaboration with clarinetist Anthony McGill. Since the foursome’s emergence early this century, it’s been among America’s most consistently captivating purveyors of works for two violins, viola and cello, known for deep and sensitive interpretations of works both contemporary and from the canon. For this concert at MacPhail, they’ll show off their way with romanticism and modernism, performing Antonin Dvořák’s invigorating “American” Quartet and Dmitri Shostakovich’s complex and conflicted Second. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Antonello Hall, MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls., pay as you can, macphail.org)
ROB HUBBARD