Podcast: Vikings take streamlined offense, new kicker to Jacksonville on Sunday

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game in Jacksonville and discuss Sam Darnold’s efficiency, a new kicker and a chance to start a new winning streak.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2024 at 2:18AM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game at Jacksonville, where the Vikings (6-2) have a chance to start a new winning streak against the lowly Jaguars (2-7). Who’s going to be Minnesota’s kicker? How long will Will Reichard be sidelined? Will linebacker Blake Cashman return? And what are we to make of a streamlined (or simplified) offense for quarterback Sam Darnold?

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

