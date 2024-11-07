Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game at Jacksonville, where the Vikings (6-2) have a chance to start a new winning streak against the lowly Jaguars (2-7). Who’s going to be Minnesota’s kicker? How long will Will Reichard be sidelined? Will linebacker Blake Cashman return? And what are we to make of a streamlined (or simplified) offense for quarterback Sam Darnold?
Podcast: Vikings take streamlined offense, new kicker to Jacksonville on Sunday
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game in Jacksonville and discuss Sam Darnold’s efficiency, a new kicker and a chance to start a new winning streak.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2024 at 2:18AM
John Parker Romo, a third-year player who trained with the team in the preseason, will appear in his first regular-season game after competing with four other kickers to replace injured Will Reichard.