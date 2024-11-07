Podcast: Vikings take streamlined offense, new kicker to Jacksonville on Sunday

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game at Jacksonville, where the Vikings (6-2) have a chance to start a new winning streak against the lowly Jaguars (2-7). Who’s going to be Minnesota’s kicker? How long will Will Reichard be sidelined? Will linebacker Blake Cashman return? And what are we to make of a streamlined (or simplified) offense for quarterback Sam Darnold?