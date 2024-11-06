Analysis: In Darnold’s big year for Vikings, resist any urges to yelp, ‘Same old Sam!’

• Darnold is 6-2. He has never been better than 4-4 in the four previous seasons in which he has started at least eight games. If he beats Jacksonville (2-7) on Sunday, he will match his career high for victories (7-6 with the Jets in 2019). He started 3-5, 4-4 and 0-8 with the Jets and 4-4 with the Carolina Panthers in 2022.