RandBall: Aaron Rodgers, a heave and a Packers injury were big on Vikings-free Sunday

These poor Jets were robbed of the potential for that first year of glory when, after trading for Rodgers, he was injured just four plays into the 2023 season. All they are getting is the second Favre year, complete with a midyear coach firing and a desperate trade for a receiver (hello Davante Adams). The season isn’t even half over, but it’s already over now that the Jets are 2-6 — humiliated most recently on Sunday by the Patriots, who aren’t even trying to win.