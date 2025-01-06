Vikings

Podcast: Vikings, Sam Darnold lay an egg in biggest game of regular season at Detroit

From Ford Field, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss QB Sam Darnold’s no-show, a lackluster offense and the playoff road ahead in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 6, 2025 at 7:14AM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings’ 31-9 loss to the Lions at Ford Field from Detroit, where their hopes of clinching a division title, a first-round bye and establishing their dominance in the NFC were left in tatters. What do we make of Sam Darnold’s no-show? The lack of consistent protection? What about the approach on offense? Or how they have to take a 14-win team on the road back to the Rams?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Vikings lose grip on NFC North title, No. 1 seed with 31-9 loss to Lions

card image

Quarterback Sam Darnold missed on opportunities in the red zone and beyond, and the Vikings landed in the wild-card round for a Monday night game against the Rams.

Vikings

Souhan: Summarized simply, how can we trust Darnold again?

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

Access Vikings

Podcast: Vikings, Sam Darnold lay an egg in biggest game of regular season at Detroit

card image