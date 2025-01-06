Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings’ 31-9 loss to the Lions at Ford Field from Detroit, where their hopes of clinching a division title, a first-round bye and establishing their dominance in the NFC were left in tatters. What do we make of Sam Darnold’s no-show? The lack of consistent protection? What about the approach on offense? Or how they have to take a 14-win team on the road back to the Rams?
Podcast: Vikings, Sam Darnold lay an egg in biggest game of regular season at Detroit
From Ford Field, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss QB Sam Darnold’s no-show, a lackluster offense and the playoff road ahead in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 6, 2025 at 7:14AM
Quarterback Sam Darnold missed on opportunities in the red zone and beyond, and the Vikings landed in the wild-card round for a Monday night game against the Rams.