Vikings

Podcast: Vikings’ defensive dominance, efficient offense pace 1-0 start

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan share what they saw and heard at MetLife Stadium during the Vikings’ 28-6 win.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 8, 2024 at 9:50PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings’ 28-6 win at MetLife Stadium, where the defense dominated Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense was efficient with new QB Sam Darnold. What was the locker room reaction to this defensive effort? What did we learn about each position group? How about running back Aaron Jones bringing the speed and elusiveness?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Vikings roll over Giants in 28-6 season-opening victory

card image

New Vikings Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones and Andrew Van Ginkel led the team to its most lopsided victory since a 39-10 win over the Chargers in 2019.

Vikings

Three keys to the Vikings’ season-opening 28-6 win over the Giants

card image
Vikings

Podcast: Vikings’ defensive dominance, efficient offense pace 1-0 start

card image