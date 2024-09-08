Podcast: Vikings’ defensive dominance, efficient offense pace 1-0 start

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings’ 28-6 win at MetLife Stadium, where the defense dominated Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense was efficient with new QB Sam Darnold. What was the locker room reaction to this defensive effort? What did we learn about each position group? How about running back Aaron Jones bringing the speed and elusiveness?
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan share what they saw and heard at MetLife Stadium during the Vikings’ 28-6 win.
September 8, 2024 at 9:50PM
New Vikings Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones and Andrew Van Ginkel led the team to its most lopsided victory since a 39-10 win over the Chargers in 2019.