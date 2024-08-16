Andrew Krammer is joined by the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig from Cleveland, where the Vikings and Browns held two joint practices this week. Mark discusses the latest on the injury front from J.J. McCarthy to Jordan Addison and observations from practices, including how the offense fared against a tough Browns defensive front and what the Vikings secondary is looking like with less than a month before Week 1.
Podcast: J.J. McCarthy’s injury and observations from Vikings-Browns joint practices
The Star Tribune’s Mark Craig joins the Access Vikings podcast from Cleveland, where the Vikings and Browns squared off for two days after J.J. McCarthy’s knee surgery.
J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending injury means that Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson’s fifth NFL season will be spent entirely alongside quarterback Sam Darnold.