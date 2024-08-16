Vikings

Podcast: J.J. McCarthy’s injury and observations from Vikings-Browns joint practices

The Star Tribune’s Mark Craig joins the Access Vikings podcast from Cleveland, where the Vikings and Browns squared off for two days after J.J. McCarthy’s knee surgery.

By Andrew Krammer

Star Tribune

August 16, 2024 at 2:13AM

Andrew Krammer is joined by the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig from Cleveland, where the Vikings and Browns held two joint practices this week. Mark discusses the latest on the injury front from J.J. McCarthy to Jordan Addison and observations from practices, including how the offense fared against a tough Browns defensive front and what the Vikings secondary is looking like with less than a month before Week 1.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Vikings’ chemistry test for Justin Jefferson and Sam Darnold getting off to a slow start

J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending injury means that Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson’s fifth NFL season will be spent entirely alongside quarterback Sam Darnold.

Vikings

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison ‘avoided’ major ankle injury after being carted off in practice vs. Browns

Vikings

Podcast: J.J. McCarthy’s injury and observations from Vikings-Browns joint practices