Podcast: It’s not perfect, but Sam Darnold shows improvement in Vikings win at Titans

Ben Goessling and Chip Scoggins join Andrew Krammer from Nashville, where the Vikings completed their 4-0 sweep of the AFC South with a 23-13 win over the Titans. No, it wasn’t a complete game by the Vikings. But it was a better showing from quarterback Sam Darnold, who navigated a stout Titans defensive front without much of a running game. We also saw a change at right guard, some strong performances by edge rushers and a wild result elsewhere in the NFC North.