Podcast: It’s not perfect, but Sam Darnold shows improvement in Vikings win at Titans

Ben Goessling and Chip Scoggins join Andrew Krammer from Nashville, where they discuss the Vikings beating Tennessee 23-13 and quarterback Sam Darnold getting back on track.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2024 at 11:28PM

Ben Goessling and Chip Scoggins join Andrew Krammer from Nashville, where the Vikings completed their 4-0 sweep of the AFC South with a 23-13 win over the Titans. No, it wasn’t a complete game by the Vikings. But it was a better showing from quarterback Sam Darnold, who navigated a stout Titans defensive front without much of a running game. We also saw a change at right guard, some strong performances by edge rushers and a wild result elsewhere in the NFC North.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

