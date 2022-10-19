Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Despite sales declines, Abbott Laboratories topped Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year guidance on profits for the second time this year.

The medical company on Wednesday delivered earnings per share of $1.15, topping analysts' forecast of $0.94.

Chicago-based Abbott saw sales drop 4.7% to $10.4 billion for its third quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

Abbott's stock was down more than 7% in midday trading on Wednesday.

The company attributed its revenue decline to a softening in its COVID-19 at-home test kits compared to a year ago and the fallout from the closure of a baby formula plant in Michigan after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found signs of harmful bacteria at the facility.

Beyond that, company executives continued to highlight supply chain, medical staffing, inflation and currency exchange rate pressures.

"The macroeconomic conditions remain challenging," said Robert Ford, CEO of Abbott, in a morning call with stock analysts.

Abbott's strongest area was its medical device group with U.S. sales climbing 11.3% compared to the same period a year ago, led by diabetes care products that were up 31.3%.

Those gains were offset with declines in global medical device sales. Combined, overall medical device sales were down 0.5% for the quarter.

Abbott has had success with its Libre line of diabetes products. The company received FDA clearance for its FreeStyle Libre 3, a 14-day continuous glucose monitor, in May. Abbott promotes it as the thinnest and smallest device of its type.

Pediatric sales in its nutrition division — which includes baby formula — were down 39.1% in the U.S. for the quarter. The company restarted production of Similac and EleCare during the quarter.

Its diagnostics sales were down 10.6% in the U.S. The company's full-year guidance assumes $7.8 billion in COVID-19 testing sales.

Robert Funck, chief financial officer, said the company is not expecting a fourth quarter surge in testing. Abbott makes the BinaxNow at home test.

The company is now projecting EPS in the range of $5.17 to $5.23 for the year, which, Ford said, is more than 10% higher than the company's outlook at the beginning of the year.

Abbott acquired St. Paul-based St. Jude Medical Inc. for $25 billion in 2017. The company has about 5,000 employees in Minnesota.