Forward Abbey Murphy and goalie Skylar Vetter, two sophomores, were both named WCHA monthly award winners on Tuesday after strong performances throughout the month of October.

Murphy was named the conference forward of the month. In her first eight games after returning from the U.S. Olympic national team, she had a team-high eight goals and 14 points. The Evergreen Park, Ill., native had three multi-goal games.

Vetter was named goaltender of the month honor after posting a 5-0-1 record with a 1.35 GAA and a .935 save percentage. The Lakeville native has appeared in seven games this season and allowed two goals or fewer in six of them.

Etc.