Teenager shot to death in south Minneapolis is identified

The gunfire occurred about 8:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Ogema Place, police said. No arrests have been announced.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2024 at 8:55PM
Minneapolis police asks the public to come forward with information about the shooting. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A teenager was shot to death in south Minneapolis, officials said Wednesday.

The gunfire occurred about 8:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Ogema Place, police said.

Police said the 18-year-old man died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Police records identified the victim as Tedrick Lamont Davis.

No arrests have been announced, and police said they have little information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There have been 67 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That compares to 59 at this time in 2023.

Police urged anyone with information about the death to contact them at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

