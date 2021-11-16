Introduction: One show. Three football guests. That's what we do on Tuesday Morning Nickelback.

2:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins to break down film of the 27-20 win over the Chargers, including a key sequence in the third quarter in which the offense and defense were in sync about as well as they have been all season. Mike Zimmer dialed up key blitzes to help get the Vikings off the field, and the offense took those opportunities and turned a 17-13 deficit into a 27-17 lead.

12:00: What if you could get a recap of the Vikings game in haiku form? That is the latest wrinkle on this week's My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team.

24:00: Randy Johnson joins the show to look back at the Gophers' disappointing 27-22 loss at Iowa, and what it means in the context of their season. Familiar problems resurfaced even as Minnesota played the style it wanted to play.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports