Brown: A New Ulm baker wearing a blanket fell to friendly fire in the U.S.-Dakota War

There are no known pictures of Castor, who was survived by Elizabeth, son Edward and daughter Minna, all of whom fled New Ulm in an ox cart. They were among 23 war widows and 57 children who went to St. Paul, according to the St. Paul Daily Union in December 1862. The story mentioned that the Castor family shared a basement room with another widow and child below a grocery store at 5th and Robert streets, and that all the children were “sick with the measles.”