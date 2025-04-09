A look inside North Loop’s Cafe Yoto, where udon noodles are made fresh daily

The food: The noodles are undoubtedly the star of the show. Thick ropes of dough are extruded from a special machine built to ensure the optimal density and texture. The udon are available in different broths and with optional proteins. The rib-eye ($18), with shaved beef that crinkles up in the liquid heat, were a favorite of our group, but also the priciest. Udon starts at $12 with a simple base of Tokyo negi, wakame and bonito broth.