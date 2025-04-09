Eat & Drink

A look inside North Loop’s Cafe Yoto, where udon noodles are made fresh daily

The all-day Minneapolis cafe brings Japanese flavors — and viral dessert sandos — to the neighborhood.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 11:35AM
Karaage donburi is a simple rice bowl topped with crispy fried chicken and Japanese mayo over rice. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fresh noodles are not the expectation for fast-casual fare. Neither are decorated little cakes shaped like Japanese sandos, but that’s just the beginning of the menu offerings inside Cafe Yoto. The new all-day cafe from chef Yo Hasegawa opened to immediate buzz in March, and the restaurant has been steadily busy ever since.

First conceived as a Monday night pop-up at Kado no Mise, the nearby sushi restaurant from James Beard-nominated chef Shige Furukawa, it gained a following before opening at the base of the historic Duffey Building.

The is Hasegawa’s first time leading his own restaurant. He began his local chef career back at the original Origami before eventually joining Furukawa’s restaurant.

Cafe Yoto’s hours have already expanded since first opening, and we expect to see some menu items evolve through the seasons. For now, here’s what to expect when visiting for the first time.

The star ingredient on the menu might just be the freshly made udon noodles. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Location: 548 Washington Av. N., Suite 105, Mpls., cafeyoto.com

Hours: Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cafe Yoto's temaki are little handrolls of sashimi, salmon and crab in crispy seaweed wrappers. The texture is preserved by little plastic sleeves that come with directions to unwrap. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The food: The noodles are undoubtedly the star of the show. Thick ropes of dough are extruded from a special machine built to ensure the optimal density and texture. The udon are available in different broths and with optional proteins. The rib-eye ($18), with shaved beef that crinkles up in the liquid heat, were a favorite of our group, but also the priciest. Udon starts at $12 with a simple base of Tokyo negi, wakame and bonito broth.

Cafe Yoto's rib-eye udon is a rich broth with shaves of steak and those fresh noodles. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Those scene-stealing noodles are just one component of the menu. Other options include donburi, rice bowls topped with a choice of protein. The karaage ($17) is an excellent entry point for those who might be less familiar with Japanese cuisine. Crispy little nuggets of fried chicken are served simply atop rice with a dollop of mayo and cucumbers. Bolder palates will appreciate the grilled eel in the unajyu donburi ($19), while the kado donburi ($24) is a springy fresh bowl of sashimi dressed in yuzu.

For a smaller portion of those goodies, the same filling is available in the temaki section ($12). These small selections are delivered in crispy seaweed wrappers, tucked into little plastic sleeves to preserve the texture.

Menu items are helpfully labeled with allergens, and there are plenty of dishes available gluten-free (including that karaage), dairy-free and vegetarian.

A hand holds a wedge of fluffy white cake sandwiching a filling of black sesame paste and a thin ribbon of chocolate.
It only looks like a sandwich, but these cake triangles with black sesame paste and chocolate are a sweet treat. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dessert: Sweets shouldn’t be optional when visiting Cafe Yoto. Pastry offerings were created in partnership with St. Paul bakery Marc Heu Patisserie Paris. Cream puffs ($12) are eye-catching beauties, especially the bright red ispahan, with delicate flavors of raspberry and rose.

But the treats that took over Instagram are the sandos ($8), little triangles of cake made to look like crustless white bread sandwiches. The delicate cakes house a variety of fillings, like matcha, red bean and the beguiling black sesame and chocolate.

The eye-catching ispahan cream puff, flavored with rose water and raspberries. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Drinks: Beverage options include bottled Japanese iced teas, Ramune sodas along with a few grown-up drinks. Sake ranges from $12-$15 per cup, and there are bottles of Sapporo beer. The lone local representation are two varieties of beer from Modist Brewing.

The ordering counter with an electronic menu board. A large stack of massive rice bags is visible next to the screen.
The restaurant is quick-serve and casual, with guests ordering at the counter before finding a seat. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Parking: Welcome to the North Loop Thunderdome, also known as trying to find an available meter in this part of town. There are a few pay lots not too far away, but this is an excellent destination for busing or walking in the neighborhood.

Accessibility: The restaurant is subterranean and there are steps from the street to get down to the dining room.

Noise level: The hard surfaces create a boisterous sound level at peak dinner time, but brunch and lunch were much more mellow and easy to chat with our group of four.

Cafe Yoto is located a half-step below street level at the base of the historic Duffey Building on Washington Avenue. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Cafe Yoto's menu is well-appointed with gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian options, like this seaweed salad. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

A look inside North Loop’s Cafe Yoto, where udon noodles are made fresh daily

card image

The all-day Minneapolis cafe brings Japanese flavors — and viral dessert sandos — to the neighborhood.

Recipes

7 great recipes for spring brunch season

card image

Food & Culture

Blue Plate’s David Burley killed on motorcycle by drunken driver, charges say

card image