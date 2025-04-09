A look inside North Loop’s Cafe Yoto, where udon noodles are made fresh daily

Fresh noodles are not the expectation for fast-casual fare. Neither are decorated little cakes shaped like Japanese sandos, but that’s just the beginning of the menu offerings inside Cafe Yoto. The new all-day cafe from chef Yo Hasegawa opened to immediate buzz in March, and the restaurant has been steadily busy ever since.
First conceived as a Monday night pop-up at Kado no Mise, the nearby sushi restaurant from James Beard-nominated chef Shige Furukawa, it gained a following before opening at the base of the historic Duffey Building.
The is Hasegawa’s first time leading his own restaurant. He began his local chef career back at the original Origami before eventually joining Furukawa’s restaurant.
Cafe Yoto’s hours have already expanded since first opening, and we expect to see some menu items evolve through the seasons. For now, here’s what to expect when visiting for the first time.
Location: 548 Washington Av. N., Suite 105, Mpls., cafeyoto.com
Hours: Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The food: The noodles are undoubtedly the star of the show. Thick ropes of dough are extruded from a special machine built to ensure the optimal density and texture. The udon are available in different broths and with optional proteins. The rib-eye ($18), with shaved beef that crinkles up in the liquid heat, were a favorite of our group, but also the priciest. Udon starts at $12 with a simple base of Tokyo negi, wakame and bonito broth.
Those scene-stealing noodles are just one component of the menu. Other options include donburi, rice bowls topped with a choice of protein. The karaage ($17) is an excellent entry point for those who might be less familiar with Japanese cuisine. Crispy little nuggets of fried chicken are served simply atop rice with a dollop of mayo and cucumbers. Bolder palates will appreciate the grilled eel in the unajyu donburi ($19), while the kado donburi ($24) is a springy fresh bowl of sashimi dressed in yuzu.