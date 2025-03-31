A fourth woman alleges being sexually assaulted by unlicensed Twin Cities massage therapist

A fourth woman has come forward to allege being sexually assaulted by an unlicensed Eagan massage therapist.
Johnny Le, 32, of Richfield, was charged Friday in Dakota County District Court with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an assault on Nov. 29, 2023, at JLe Massage Therapy in the 4600 block of Nicols Road in Eagan.
Le was charged by warrant and is due in court on Tuesday. Messages left for Le and his attorney have not been returned.
His newest accuser went to police a week ago after seeing media coverage about the earlier allegations. She said Le touched her genitalia and offered to do in-home massages for $400.
City spokeswoman Sara Horwath said Le was issued a license in February 2024, but he did not renew it upon its expiration on June 30, meaning that two of the reported assaults occurred while Le was not licensed.
On Feb. 11, a woman contacted police and said Le groped her and tried to force her to touch him sexually. Le apologized when the appointment was over and said “he was sorry that he crossed a line,” the complaint read. He also explained how she could get a refund.
On Dec. 20, a woman went to police and alleged that Le sexually assaulted her. The assault involved various sex acts and included intercourse twice. The woman left, called her boyfriend and then police.