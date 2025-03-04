Twin Cities massage therapist raped client, according to third sex assault case filed against him

A Twin Cities massage therapist has been charged with raping one of his clients during an appointment, marking the third sexual assault case filed against him since mid-June.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for Johnny Le’s arrest.
Johnny Le, 32, of Richfield, was charged Monday in Dakota County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an assault on Dec. 20 at JLe Massage Therapy in the 4600 block of Nicols Road in Eagan.
A case filed in February is for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, while the charge filed in June alleges fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both counts are felonies.
Le was arrested Feb. 12, after the second case was filed. He posted bond and was released Feb. 18. A nationwide warrant has been issued for Le’s arrest concerning the most recent allegation.
A message was left with Le’s attorney seeking a response to the allegations. A call to Le’s business midday Tuesday was not answered.
The city of Eagan requires massage therapists to be licensed. The Star Tribune has reached out to the city for information about Le’s licensing history and what complaints it has received, if any, about him. The June criminal complaint said Le was licensed, but the following two complaints did not.
According to the criminal complaints:
On Feb. 11, a woman contacted police and said Le groped her and tried to force her to touch him sexually.
Le apologized when the appointment was over and said “he was sorry that he crossed a line,” the complaint read. He also explained how she could get a refund.
On Dec. 20, a woman went to police and alleged that Le sexually assaulted her. The assault involved various sex acts and included intercourse twice.
“The victim remembered [Le] saying something along the lines of ‘I shouldn’t be doing this,‘ ” the complaint read.
The woman left, called her boyfriend and then police.
A DNA sample was collected from the woman during a sexual assault exam. The State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the sample was a match with Le.
On May 6, 2024, a woman told police that Le sexually assaulted her two days earlier. She said Le “touched her inappropriately [during] a full body massage.”
After the woman left, she sent him a text saying what he did was wrong. He replied that “it was very unprofessional” and apologized, the complaint said.
