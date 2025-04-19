A Congolese family begins a new life in Minnesota, hoping their eldest daughter will one day join them

Eight members of the Kabengele Mici family moved about their home on Palm Sunday — among them six children between the ages of 3 and 21. Church was to begin in less than an hour, and their mother had to leave for work.
But somehow the home was not chaotic.
Grapes were tossed in the air and caught by mouth. Light gymnastics unfolded in the living room. Yet just about everyone was dressed. Nobody was shouting to hurry up, change their shirt or get out of the bathroom.
Samuel Kabengele Mici and Tereze Kalonji were calm as the kids ran around. The Congolese family arrived in north Minneapolis last November through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program after spending 15 years in a Zimbabwean camp. For once, they have a home of their own. They have jobs, and their kids are safe.
But their minds were back in the camp they left, where their eldest child Vicky remains. They don’t know when she can leave.
Vicky, 23, is too old to be claimed as a dependent for resettlement programs. She was supposed to be reunited with the family in January, but her flight was canceled after President Donald Trump issued an executive order that halted all refugee resettlements. It’s unclear whether the resettlements will resume.
As his kids roamed about the living room, Samuel became emotional. About Vicky, he said quietly: “She is alone in the camp. I know the camp. It is not good.”
‘We cry for everyone’
Samuel, 45, and Tereze, 40, overcame a lifetime of challenges to get their family to Minnesota.