Minneapolis

A boat explosion at a South Florida marina kills 1 and injures 5 others

A boat explosion at a South Florida marina has left one person dead and five others injured, officials said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 24, 2024 at 7:56PM
The charred remains of two boats are seen Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Lauderdale Marina near the 15th Street Fisheries restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/The Associated Press)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A boat explosion at a South Florida marina has left one person dead and five others injured, officials said.

The explosion occurred Monday night at the Lauderdale Marina, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

Rescue workers transported five people to local hospitals, three with traumatic injuries, officials said. A sixth person was found dead in the water several hours later by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Fire rescue officials said they didn't immediately know what caused the explosion.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Minneapolis

See More

Twin Cities

Twin Cities fire departments deliver life-saving equipment to Ukrainian first responders

card image

The effort has been led by Svetlana Vold, a St. Paul firefighter born in Belarus, to gather necessary equipment for emergency workers fighting the war in Ukraine.

Minneapolis

A boat explosion at a South Florida marina kills 1 and injures 5 others

card image

Minneapolis

As a Minneapolis cop, he closed encampments. Now he serves meals and delivers food to the streets.

card image