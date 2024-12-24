A boat explosion at a South Florida marina kills 1 and injures 5 others

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A boat explosion at a South Florida marina has left one person dead and five others injured, officials said.
December 24, 2024 at 7:56PM
The explosion occurred Monday night at the Lauderdale Marina, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said in a social media post.
Rescue workers transported five people to local hospitals, three with traumatic injuries, officials said. A sixth person was found dead in the water several hours later by the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Fire rescue officials said they didn't immediately know what caused the explosion.
