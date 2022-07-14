Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand welcomes in Twins beat writer Phil Miller for an extended look at Wednesday's big walk-off win over the Brewers, the upcoming series against the White Sox, Sunday's MLB draft and the trade deadline looming in a few weeks.

20:00: Minnesota native and Motocross legend Ryan Dungey joins the show. After retiring in 2017, Dungey has returned to action this year at age 32. He will compete on his home track in Millville, Minn., this weekend as he continues his comeback.

27:00: Minnesota United earned a draw with Sporting KC on Wednesday while Minnesota Aurora had a thrilling comeback playoff victory.

30:00: The Royals have a staggering number of unvaccinated players.

