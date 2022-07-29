Introduction: Host Michael Rand took note of comments Thursday from Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who said he is trying to learn not just a new playbook but a new way of progressing through his reads under head coach Kevin O'Connell. How fast the two can get on the same page will go a long way toward determining the Vikings' success in 2022.

9:00: Rand caught up with several local high school athletes earlier this week at the All Metro Sports Awards and asked them this question: How do you watch sports? The answers were interesting and varied.

22:00: Revisiting the Twins' Brandon Kintzler deadline trade from 2017 with our internet friend Chiken Fingerz, who has never been angrier.

Player goes here

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports