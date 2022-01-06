As the weather turns colder, outdoor diners still have options. Some restaurants are employing heat lamps, fireplaces, tents and fire pits to keep patio season going strong into the fall and winter months. And while they are trying to make sure guests stay toasty, it doesn't hurt to bring your own warm blanket, too.

Here are the Twin Cities-area restaurants with heated outdoor seating to get you through the upcoming chill. Know of more? E-mail taste@startribune.com.

Minneapolis

Beginning this weekend, Cardamom (725 Vineland Pl., Mpls., 612-375-7542, cardamommpls.com), Daniel del Prado's restaurant at the Walker Art Center, will add an ice bar outdoors with a limited menu, specialty winter cocktails, firepits and blankets available to rent.

Sit in front of fire pits at Twin Spirits Distillery (2931 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-353-5274, twinspirits.us). Reservations are requested.

Smack Shack (603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288, smack-shack.com) has permanent heaters installed on its covered patios in the North Loop.

And find heated patios at these sibling restaurants: Red Rabbit (201 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-767-8855, redrabbitmn.com); and Red Cow (3624 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-767-4411; 393 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-789-0545; 208 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-238-0050; 2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-767-3547, redcowmn.com).

The under-construction ice sauna outside North Loop’s Freehouse.

For an unusual patio experience, reserve a private sauna experience on the patio at The Freehouse (701 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com ). A hot sauna from Duluth's Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna is parked outside with a neighboring ice sauna to cool down afterward.

St. Paul

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery's new St. Paul location (164 Snelling Av. N., St. Paul, 651-615-1230, yumkitchen.com) has a year-round patio off Selby Avenue for some indoor-outdoor vibes. Guests do need to order at the indoor counter.

Waldmann Brewery (445 Smith Av. N., St. Paul, 651-222-1857, waldmannbrewery.com) has infrared heaters and seat warmers in the biergarten.

Heat lamps and a large fireplace keep diners cozy at The Gnome (498 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-219-4233, thegnomepub.com).

Urban Growler Brewing Co. (2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, 651-340-5793, urbangrowlerbrewing.com) has an enclosed tent and outdoor firepits.

There's a festive tent decorated with ornaments and twinkle lights outside Dual Citizen Brewery (725 Raymond Av., St. Paul, 651-330-4750, dcbc.com.)

Suburbs

There are heaters on the dog-friendly "pawtios" or in the outdoor bars of these Craft and Crew restaurants: Duke's on 7 (15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, 952-767-2320, dukeson7.com), which is also booking Winter Wonderland Igloo Experiences in two-hour blocks; Stanley's Northeast Bar Room (2500 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-788-2529, stanleysbarrroom.com); The Block Food + Drink (7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, 952-767-1117, theblockslp.com); Pub 819 (819 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-933-1230, pub819.com); and The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar (3675 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-3663, howempls.com).

Find rooftop heat lamps and private domes at Brickhouse Food and Drink (4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake, 651-528-6958, brickhousemn.com).

Josefina has enclosed its back patio (739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-208-9568, josefinawayzata.com).

Gianni's Steakhouse (635 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-404-1100, giannis-steakhouse.com) has a covered, heated patio.