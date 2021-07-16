U.S. Rep. Angie Craig's campaign raised $610,000 in the last three months, leading Minnesota's federal House delegation in fundraising as the Democrat prepares to defend her seat in the 2022 midterm election.

At a time when Republicans are focused on winning back the U.S. House, Craig has more than $1.85 million in cash on hand, according to the most recent campaign finance report covering April 1 to June 30.

"As we gear up for another tough campaign in 2022, I am incredibly honored by the grassroots support we have received from hardworking Minnesotans — and for the positive feedback we continue to hear in communities across the Second District," Craig said in a statement. Her fundraising total included just over $184,000 in money from sources such as congressional campaign accounts and political action committees.

Minnesota's Congressional districts will be redrawn to account for population shifts ahead of the midterm. Regardless of how Craig's suburban Second District shifts, her seat has already been listed as a target for the House GOP's campaign arm chaired by Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer. The National Republican Congressional Committee touted earlier this week that it "raised $45.4M in Q2, the largest off-year quarter in committee history."

"We will take back the majority next fall and voters are doing everything they can to help us accomplish that goal," Emmer said in a statement, adding that "every vulnerable House Democrat should be eyeing the exits because if they choose to run, they will lose."

Republican Tyler Kistner lost to Craig in a close race last fall and announced another campaign for the seat in April. His campaign reported around $279,000 in total receipts for the last quarter, and the filing showed $189,000 in cash on hand, along with $79,000 in debts still owed by the committee.

"Our strong fundraising numbers to start out the 2022 campaign are proof that this is one of the most important races in the country to take back the House and retire Nancy Pelosi," Kistner said in a statement.

Third District Democrat Dean Phillips has also been targeted by the House GOP's campaign arm. His campaign reported raising over $224,000 during the last period, with $468,000 in cash to spend. Fellow Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents a safe blue seat, came in second behind Craig in the Minnesota House delegation's fundraising. She brought in a little over $578,000 last quarter, around $14,000 coming from political action committees and similar groups. The filing period covered a time when Omar once again found herself facing controversy in Congress over a tweet that she later clarified. Now in her second term, Omar has over $341,000 in campaign cash on hand.

"Despite constant threats and smears from the far right, Democrats desperately want people like Ilhan Omar in Washington," Isi Baehr-Breen, deputy communications director for Omar's campaign, said in an email.

Among Minnesota's four Republicans in Congress, Rep. Pete Stauber's campaign reported receipts of more than $449,000 with over $624,000 in cash left to spend. Of his fundraising last quarter, $114,000 came from the likes of political action committees.

Freshman Rep. Michelle Fischbach's campaign brought in a little over $237,000, with $44,500 coming largely from political action committees. She closed the quarter with over $173,000 in cash available but the campaign also owes a debt of $60,000.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn's campaign raised just over $297,000, with $60,100 from political action committees and others. The second-term lawmaker, who won a competitive re-election race last year, also has more than $435,000 in cash on hand.

"Supporters are committed to locking down this congressional seat in 2022 and doing our part to help Republicans take back the U.S. House majority," Hagedorn posted on Facebook.

Hunter Woodall • 612-673-4559