A game-by-game comparison of the Gophers' 2019 and 2022 seasons.
2019
Aug. 29 vs. South Dakota State, W 28-21
Sept. 7 at Fresno State, W 38-35
Sept. 14 vs. Georgia Southern, W 35-32
Sept. 28 at Purdue, W 38-31
Oct. 5 vs. Illinois, W 40-17
Oct. 12 vs. Nebraska, W 34-7
Oct. 19 at Rutgers, W 42-7
Oct. 26 vs. Maryland, W 52-10
Nov. 9 vs. Penn State, W 31-26
Nov. 16 at Iowa, L 19-23
Nov. 23 at Northwestern, W 38-22
Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin, L 17-38
Jan. 1 vs. Auburn, W 31-24*
- — Outback Bowl
2022
Sept. 1 vs. New Mexico State, W 38-0
Sept. 10 vs. Western Illinois, W 62-10
Sept. 17 vs. Colorado, W 49-7
Sept. 24 at Michigan State, W 34-7
Oct. 1 vs. Purdue
Oct. 15 at Illinois
Oct. 22 at Penn State
Oct. 29 vs. Rutgers
Nov. 5 at Nebraska
Nov. 12 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 19 vs. Iowa
Nov. 26 at Wisconsin