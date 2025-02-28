An 18-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in connection with a fatal November shooting in St. Paul, while a 19-year-old man awaits charges in the same case.
One man charged, another arrested in St. Paul shooting death last November
A SWAT unit arrested the suspects, who were booked into the Ramsey County jail, police said.
Dejuan Hemphill, 24, of St. Paul died 10 days after he was found shot on the late afternoon of Nov. 5 near Rice Street and University Avenue in the Frogtown neighborhood.
The two men were arrested by a police SWAT unit and booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said.
One of the men, Kenneth Eugene Terry, 18, was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Bail for Terry was set at $2.5 million.
According to the charges, Terry and the 19-year-old suspect tracked Hemphill and two others for four blocks on University Avenue before the 19-year-old shot Hemphill and then fled with Terry.
Hemphill was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died Nov. 15. An autopsy determined that he died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Police spoke with a woman who had a child with Terry and told them the shooting was sparked by jealousy over her relationship with another man.
Authorities obtained search warrants for phones in a backpack belonging to the 19-year-old that contained numerous incriminating Snapchat videos.
The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
A SWAT unit arrested the suspects, who were booked into the Ramsey County jail, police said.