St. Paul

One man charged, another arrested in St. Paul shooting death last November

A SWAT unit arrested the suspects, who were booked into the Ramsey County jail, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 28, 2025 at 2:14AM
St. Paul Police Department (St. Paul Police Department)

An 18-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in connection with a fatal November shooting in St. Paul, while a 19-year-old man awaits charges in the same case.

Dejuan Hemphill, 24, of St. Paul died 10 days after he was found shot on the late afternoon of Nov. 5 near Rice Street and University Avenue in the Frogtown neighborhood.

The two men were arrested by a police SWAT unit and booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said.

One of the men, Kenneth Eugene Terry, 18, was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Bail for Terry was set at $2.5 million.

According to the charges, Terry and the 19-year-old suspect tracked Hemphill and two others for four blocks on University Avenue before the 19-year-old shot Hemphill and then fled with Terry.

Hemphill was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died Nov. 15. An autopsy determined that he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police spoke with a woman who had a child with Terry and told them the shooting was sparked by jealousy over her relationship with another man.

Authorities obtained search warrants for phones in a backpack belonging to the 19-year-old that contained numerous incriminating Snapchat videos.

The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

One man charged, another arrested in St. Paul shooting death last November

card image

A SWAT unit arrested the suspects, who were booked into the Ramsey County jail, police said.

News & Politics

St. Paul high school field trip canceled after anti-white racism complaint filed

card image

Environment

The state says St. Paul foundry is coating homes with soot

card image